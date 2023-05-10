Adams County Sheriff’s Office takes large quantity of deadly illegal drugs off Natchez and Adams County streets Published 2:51 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operations Group has seized a large amount of illegal drugs and a gun from a Natchez residence.

Special Operations Group deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Chris Young, 415 College St., this morning.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said when deputies entered the residence, Young was found in the master bathroom attempting to flush and destroy evidence.

Deputies were able to recover 380 Fentanyl pills, 42 Hydrocodone tables, 13 grams of methamphetamine, 7 ounces of marijuana and approximately 9 pounds of synthetic marijuana.

Deputies also confiscated a 44-magnum pistol, according to a press release issued by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was arrested and charged with trafficking a schedule II drug (Fentanyl), trafficking a schedule II drug (Hydrocodone), trafficking marijuana cannabinoids, possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute (Methamphetamine), possession of a schedule I drug with intent to distribute (marijuana), felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All of the charges include the Violation of School Zone Enhancement added to them, Patten said.

Young is being held in the Adams County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in court.

“Over the last couple of days, we have been working extremely hard with the city on the incident that occurred on Friday night. While we assisted the city, we still had other operations going on as well that were successful for us as an agency and this is one of them,” Patten said.

“Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs to possess, handle or digest, so the community as a whole are better off without these drugs and these dealers on the street. I am extremely appreciative of the work of the Special Operations Group and our entire staff for what they are accomplishing, while working hand in hand with the city on its case,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they do day in and day out tirelessly. If you are a member of this community and see an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy, a Narcotics Officer or an Investigator, please thank them for the work they do.”