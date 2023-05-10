City’s planning commission to hear requests for charter school location, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses at its Thursday meeting Published 5:03 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

NATCHEZ — The City of Natchez Planning Commission meets Thursday at 5:15 p.m. to consider a number of applications for bed and breakfasts and guesthouses.

It will also consider whether to grant a special use rezoning of Cornerstone Church at 321 U.S. 61 south of Natchez from B-2 general business to SUD special use district for a charter school.

The commission’s typical meetings are the third Thursday of each month at 5:15 p.m. at 115 S. Pearl St., the city’s Council Chambers. However, the commission did not have a quorum present at its April meeting, which means it could not conduct business. The meeting was rescheduled to May 11.

Email newsletter signup

The commission on Feb. 18 approved a location of Christian Hope Baptist Church at 301 LaSalle St., for the charter school Instant Impact Global Prep Charter School. However, that deal apparently fell through.

On Thursday, the commission will consider allowing the Global Prep to locate at Cornerstone Church, which is the former location of Trinity Episcopal Day School.

On Sept. 26, 2022, Dr. JoAnn Rucker, a 1985 graduate of South Natchez-Adams High School, learned her proposal for a charter school in Natchez had been approved by the state governing board, the first for Natchez.

Instant Impact Global Prep will eventually educate students from kindergarten through eighth grade. However, during its first year of operation, which should begin late summer or early fall of this year, the school will accept students from kindergarten through second grade.

Also on Thursday night’s agenda is an application for a special use permit for 107 Arlington Ave for a four-unit bed and breakfast. Shiela Prunty, who manages The Guest House in Natchez for majority owners Michael and Tiffany Clinton of Los Angeles, made the application, which also requests use of the building as a venue for 150 people, a spokesman in the city’s planning office said.

That portion of the application has neighbors concerned, based on social media posts and comments. Those who are for or against the application will be allowed to speak on Thursday at the public hearing.

The planning commission also plans to consider and take action on new short-term rental regulations in the city.

Also on the planning commission’s agenda Thursday:

• Application from Johnny Clark at 26 N. Commerce St. for a variance to side setbacks.

• Application from Jane Weems, 205 Wensel Lane, for a special use permit for a one-unit bed and breakfast.

• Application from Betsy Mosby, 312 Orleans for a special exception for a guesthouse.

• Application from Frank Bordeaux, 408 N. Pearl, for a special exception for a guesthouse.

• Application from Tracy Alderson, 411 N. Commerce St., for a special use permit for a six-unit bed and breakfast.

• Application from Frank Junkin, 819 State St., for a special use exception for a two-unit guesthouse.

• Application from Beverly Britt, 310-D Dr. Martin Luther King St., for a special exception for a guesthouse.