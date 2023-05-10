Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 28-May 4:

William Thomas charged with possession of a controlled substance. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of April 28-May 4:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 3:

Kassandra Karnithay Miller, 25, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Charles Bennet Davis, 29, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Raven Simone Davis, 26, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Case dismissed.

Raven Simone Davis, 26, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Carl Randell Evans, 36, found not guilty of violation of municipal criminal ordinances.

Don Earl Gordon, 56, charged with simple assault. Case dismissed.

Don Earl Gordon, 56, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Jarriod Lamar Hauer, 29, found not guilty of shoplifting.

Andrew Vance Groover, 19, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Thomas Sherwood Groover, 43, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Lejaris Dewayne McGuire, 32, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, May 4:

Robert Perry, 32, Natchez, fined $300 for driving under suspension.

Marcus McFall, 40, Jonesville, fined $245 for no driver’s license in possession.

Lynette Pittman, 53, Ferriday, sentenced to 16 days in jail for simple battery.

Wednesday, May 3:

Bennie Griffin III, 21, Clayton, fined $800 for simple criminal damage to property.

Mary Pecanty, 38, Monterey, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $245 for no driver’s license in possession.

Jared McCarty, 39, Vidalia, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $510 for theft less than $1,000.

Zhane Green, 23, Ferriday, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $410 for disturbing the peace.

Caleb Goodwin, 34, Vidalia, sentenced to 60 days default for simple battery.

Dale Vostel, 58, Vidalia, sentenced to 27 days for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shendraa Briggs, 47, Rayville, sentenced to 60 days default and fined $550 for possession of marijuana over 14 grams.