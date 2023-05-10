Courthouse Records: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Adams County

April 28-May 4

Civil suits:

Cedric Robinson Knight v. Sierra Francisca Newman.

DHS — Kenyata Minor.

DHS — Tyreice Black.

Estate of William and Iris Eddy.

Estate of Lillian W. Noble.

Estate of Richard Noble Jr.

Heirship of Joseph S. Conrad et al.

Estate of Shirley Dawn Simmons.

Estate of Billy Paul Baker Jr.

Estate of Emma W. Sewell.

Divorces:

Celia Cantrell Gaudin v. Jackson McCrory Gaudin.

Samuel M. Mohon II and Esther Bonner Mohon. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Joseph Tell Burley, 31, Monterey, La. to Margaret McNeely Jordan, 24, Vidalia, La.

Dennis Charles Nations, 30, Natchez to Jennifer Kathleen Carter, 39, Natchez.

Brayden Thomas Shannon, 18, Natchez to MaKayla Danielle Hale, 17, Vidalia, La.

Jeremy Demetrie Smith, 26, Natchez to Martinique Deshae Howard, 27, Natchez.

Patrick Devon Hill Jr., 25, Natchez to Jasper La’Faith Minor, 25, Natchez.

Daniel Jose Rivera, 33, Vidalia, La. to Aubrie Lauren LaSyone, 34, Vidalia, La.

Deed transactions:

April 27-May 3

Robert T. Moses Sr. to Felice Marie Byrne Fortenberry, land beginning at a point on the southerly line of Orleans Street.

Felice Marie Byrne Fortenberry to Robert T. Moses Sr., land beginning at a point on the southerly line of Orleans Street.

Robert T. Moses Sr. to Robert T. Moses Sr. and Felice Marie Byrne Fortenberry, land beginning at a point on the southerly line of Orleans Street.

Bobby Foster and Helen Cater to Travis Foster, lot 32 Sandpiper Addition, being a portion of lot 3 Travelers Rest Plantation.

Black Jack Holdings, LLC to Raylon Turner, lot 1 in Block 3 Buena Vista Heights Addition.

Black Jack Holdings, LLC to Jacob Chase Brumfield and Madison Watts Brumfield, lot 22 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Kathleen Foster Harrison to Marquita Adams, lot 9 Village Green Development 6-A.

RKM, LLC (now known as RKMS, LLC) to Angel Reyes and Guadalupe Ortiz, lot 124 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Larry Jeffie Walker, a/k/a Larry Jessie Walker, et al. to Integrity Realty, LLC, lot 56 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Zabrina Johnson Phipps to Lekeshia Frazier, a .53 acre, more or less, tract of land described as beginning at a point on the Southerly line of Wilderness Road.

Shaun Alexander to Integrity Realty, LLP, all of lot 24 and a part of lot 25 Hammetts Morgantown Subdivision.

Mortgages:

April 27-May 3

Michael Patrick Kracek and Pamela Brook Piper to 21st Mortgage Corporation, lot 75, being a 0.55 acre portion of lot 3 of the division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Douglas Ballard, Molly Ballard, Dougles M. Ballard II, and Leah Virginia Nunez to United Mississippi Bank, land starting at a point on the easterly boundary line of Selma Plantation.

Vision Development, LLP to Tensas State Bank, Vidalia Branch, lot 5 Cedar Creek Subdivision, Third Development.

Raylon Turner to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 1 in Block 3 Buena Vista Heights Addtiion.

Jacob Chase Brumfield and Madison Watts Brumfield to Black Jack Holdings, LLC, lot 22 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Marquita Adams to NEWREZ, LLC, lot 9 Village Green Development 6-A.

Integrity Realty, LLP to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 56 of the Addition to Brooklyn Subdivision.

Integrity Realty, LLP to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, lot 64 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Lekeshia Frazier to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, a .53 acre, more or less, tract of land described as beginning at a point on the Southerly line of Wilderness Road.

Calina Baldwin to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 11 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

Bertha D. Griffin to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 25 Tyler Court.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 4

Civil cases:

Bill Mayer Insurance Agency, LLC v. Neal Smith.

United Mississippi Bank v. Jordan Shorter.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Venicia Firley.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Kimberly Hutchins.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Courtney Primm.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Cynthia Moore.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Bonnie Jones.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Valerie Young.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Calvin J. McKnight.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. William G. Rouse.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law v. Kevin Wells.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law v. Christy Shelby.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law v. Erica Singleton.

Concordia Parish

April 28-May 4

Civil suits:

Department of Corrections Credit Union v. Richard Learnest Townsend.

Tutorship of Christopher Lane Dean.

Succession of Mary Catherine Cross Crum.

Succession of Dale H. Steckler.

Kawanzaa Brown v. Mitchell Washington.

Karkayla Jefferson v. Daminya Milligan.

Candice Fortune v. Shaunzeric Conner Sr.

State of Louisiana v. Shaunzeric Conner Sr.

Tutorship of Crystal Cage.

Tutorship of Brooke Aalayisha Cage (Minor).

Tutorship of Clarence Ray Cage Sr.

Tutorship of Jalen Allen Ray Cage (Minor).

Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC v. Manly P. Simms.

Sarah Swaggart v. Bradley logan.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Kevin Levon Carter, 35, Ferriday to Latiesha Anshine Johnson, 30, Ferriday.

Quincy Quiontell Lane, 42, Vidalia to Delphina Rena Martin, 44, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Abby Danielle Chalmers, Jacob Aaron Martin, and Connie Lea Thompson to Michael Todd Montpelier, lot 2 of the subdivision of lot 6 Windemere Plantation.

Samara Malone Barber to Joseph E. McGuffey and Joan C. McGuffey, lot 2 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Mickey Charles King to Walter J. Melancon Jr., lot 7 of subdivision of lot 31 Helena Plantation.

GG DW, LLC to Darlene Taylor, a three-acre tract of lot 9-C Airport Estates.

Mortgages:

Roy Dale Rushing Jr. and Jessica Rushing to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, the northerly 70 feet of lot 12 in Block No. 9 of the Town of Ferriday.

Jean Maurice Gremillion and Mary Ellen Gremillion to Trust Bank, lots 7 and 8 Weecama Plantation.

Michael Todd Montpelier to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 2 of subdivision of lot 6 Windemere Plantation.

Joseph E. McGuffey and Joan C. McGuffey to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 2 First Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Tresea D. Vangilder to Delta Bank, lot 26 The Glade Subdivision.