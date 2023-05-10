Crime Reports: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Malikk Jahaeia Williams, 18, 353 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Deketric Ontario Bailey, 31, 311 Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault and shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.) No bond set on either charge.

Lonnie Ray Mozingo, 64, 124 Beaver Road, Hattiesburg, on charge of fugitive from justice. No bond set.

Kevin Rashard Bates, 37, 2708 Roselawn Drive, Natchez, on charge of willful trespass. No bond set.

Tyler Lee Hayes, 34, 1410 West Lincoln Drive, Brookhaven, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Saturday

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, 11 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury; shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.), and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set on any of the charges.

Amelia Louise Jones, 43, 4 Major Boulevard, Natchez, on charge of accident: hit and run: vehicle unattended. No bond set.

Cooper James Road, 21, No address given, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. No bond set.

Yabachi O. Carpenter, 24, 8085 Lakeview Drive, Oliver, Miss., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Friday

Deketric Ontario Bailey, 311 Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Theft on South Canal Street.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Fatherland Road.

Trespassing on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Wanted person on Devereux Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Threats on Lincoln Street.

Property damage on Minor Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Two thefts on Devereux Drive.

Unoccupied vehicle on Eastbrook Road.

Accident on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on North Bluebird Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Reports — Saturday

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Accident on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Brenham Avenue.

Civil matter on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Rankin Street.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on Gayosa Avenue.

Sexual assault/rape on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Speedee Cash.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 24, Garden Street, on charge of malicious mischief. Released without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Lamark Dorrell Sullivan, 35, Banks Lane, Monroe, La., on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released without bond.

Malikk Jahkiem Williams, 18, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Released without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Dwight Anthony Berry, 32, Aldren Court, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct/breach of peace and trespass after notice of non-permission. Released on $1,000 bond.

Justin Vernon King, 34, West Wilderness Road, on charges of possession of controlled substance – psilocyn; possession of a controlled substance with intent – marijuana; possession of weapon by a convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance – M.M. Released on $30,000 bond.

Alonzo Tyler, 63, Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: expired tag, switched tag, and improper equipment on vehicle or vehicles. Held on $646.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Briel Avenue.

Reports — Sunday

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Douglas Road.

Intelligence report on Cloverdale Drive.

Theft on Dewberry Circle.

Burglary on Broadmoor Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Intelligence report on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Cloverdale Drive.

Accident on Airport Road.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Kingston Road.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Dog problem on Deer Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Grove Acres Road.

Accident on Crocus Circle.

Traffic stop on Grafton Circle.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on Buckhurst Plantation Road.

Harassment on Fieldview Drive.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Lushunda Bowman, 38, 200 Kyle Road, Ferriday, stalking, trespassing, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, home invasion. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Justin Conner, 50, 210 Hayes Alley, Ferriday, driving while intoxicated (first offense), open container, flight from an officer and red light violation. Bond set at $3,090.

Wendy Blaney Reese, 52, 600 Eagle Road, simple burglary and simple arson. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jalyrious Green, 19, 200 Kyle Road, domestic abuse battery. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Armed robbery on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Reports — Sunday

Theft on N Grove Circle.

Theft on Townsend Lane.

Unwanted person on Indian Village Road.

Shots fired on Doty Road.

Suspicious person on Green Acres Lane.

Unwanted person on Peach Street.

Nuisance animals on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 129.

Suspicious person on Ralphs Road.

Civil matter on US 84.

Unwanted person on Miranda Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Loud music on Louisiana 568.

Alarms on Black Bayou Road.

Suspicious person on Mack Moore Road.

Alarms on Louisiana 568.

Theft on Ralphs Road.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Nuisance animals on BJ Road.

Unwanted person on Louisiana 565.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Unwanted person on Mack Moore Road.

Disturbance on Weaver Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Disturbance on Doty Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on Louisiana Highway 65.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Automobile accident on Lower Levee Road.

Fire on Dianne Street.

Alarms on Robert Lewis Drive.

Reckless driving on Levens Addition Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Cortlin Harden, 31, 709 Utah St., Ferriday, possession of a firearm with controlled substances, possession of marijuana, aggravated assault with a firearm (six counts), possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal carrying of weapons with drug paraphernalia. No bond set.