Paul Henry Ware Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

April 3, 1962 – April 25, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Paul Henry Ware, 61, of Natchez, who passed away on April 25, 2023, at his residence will be held at Jefferson Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held Friday, May 12, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Paul was born on April 3, 1962, in Mississippi to Charlie and Rosie Lee Ware.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Charlie Jr., James Ware, and Sherwood Ware and grandmother, Rosa Matthew Fitzgerald.

Paul leaves to cherish his memories three sisters, Georgia (Denel) Fulton of Fayette, MS, Janet (Clarence) Jones and Gloria Jones both of Natchez, MS; three brothers, Willie (Gwendolyn) Ware and Marvin (Deloris) Ware of Natchez, MS, and Willie (Alamanda) Donald; one aunt, Jessie Fitzgerald of Gulfport, MS.