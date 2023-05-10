Rebels find success at MAIS Overall Track Meet Published 11:34 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

JACKSON — Even though Adams County Christian School’s varsity girls’ track team participated in just three events at last weekend’s MAIS Overall Track Meet, the Lady Rebels fared better than expected.

ACCS’s girls’ track team finished in a tie for 11th place out of 19 schools in Class 5A in the team competition with Lamar School and Starkville Academy with 13 total points. Lady Rebels head coach Richy Spears was proud of how they represented their school last Friday and Saturday.

“We only took place in three events and we placed in three events. I’m proud of them,” Spears said.

The Lady Rebels’ 4×100 meter relay team finished in fourth place with a time of 52.83 seconds to earn five points while their 4×200 meter relay team came in fifth place with a time of 1:53.17 and earned four points.

Both teams consisted of Makenzi Campbell, Karlie Guedon, Keirstryn Hughes, Kathyrn Knapp, Missy Blackmon, Katie Dunn, and Kari Fakes. The only difference in each race was that Hughes and Knapp switched running third and fourth.

Knapp also ran in the 100-meter dash and came in fifth place with a time of 13.20 seconds to earn four more points.

“They’re all coming back next year, so hopefully they can run a little faster and finish a little better.”

Meanwhile, ACCS’s varsity boys’ track team, coached by David King, finished in eighth place out of 21 schools in Class 5A in the team competition with 41 total points — a good nine points ahead of ninth-place and cross-town rival Cathedral High School.

Jordan Berry did well in his two individual track events as he finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in 11.11 seconds and third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.72 seconds. Landon McGuire ended up in fourth place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.59 seconds just .08 seconds behind Cody Watson of Silliman Institute.

Coleman Carter had a mixed bag of results in his two individual events. He came in eighth place out of eight runners in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.62 seconds, only to come back and finish second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.96 seconds.

The Rebels’ 4×100 meter relay and 4×200 meter relay team of Berry, Zavien Tenner, Damien Johnson, Tristan Burns, Carter, Sean Kerry Cothern, McGuire, and Adrian Walker finished in sixth place and fourth place, respectively, with times of 45.49 seconds and 1:33.26 seconds, respectively. Their 4×800 meter relay team of Braden Poole, McGuire, Micah Moore, Jacoby Gaines, Aiden Roche, and Cedrick Owens finished eighth with a time of 9:54.42.

In the triple jump, two Rebels placed in that event. Walker came in fourth place with a jump of 41-06.00 and Tenner wound up in seventh place with a jump of 39-08.50.