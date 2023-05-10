Traffic stop leads to seizure of illegal narcotics, arrest of wanted man

Published 2:36 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — A traffic stop led to the discovery of 100 Ecstasy tablets, which were bound for the streets of Natchez, as well as two grams of methamphetamine and 9 grams of marijuana.

The drugs were in the vehicle of Anthony Smith, 43, of 106 Brookfield Drive, Natchez, who was stopped by Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies on West Stiers Lane on Monday afternoon for a traffic violation.

Anthony Smith, 43

While waiting on the confirmation of an active arrest warrant out of the Natchez Police Department, a narcotics canine was deployed and subsequently indicated that the odor of narcotics was present inside the vehicle.

That led to the search of the vehicle, which led to the discovery of the drugs, said Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten.

Smith was arrested and charged with trafficking schedule I drugs in the form of Ecstasy, possession of schedule II drugs in the form of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $26,000.

