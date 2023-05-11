Absentee voting under way at city clerk’s office for Ward 6 voters

Published 12:12 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Voters wait in line at Duncan Park precinct on a recent election day in Natchez. (Submitted Photo)

NATCHEZ — Absentee voting is under way for voters in the city’s Ward 6.

Voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 25, to choose a new Ward 6 alderman.

The late Dan Dillard, who occupied the seat for 14 years, died unexpectedly in March.

Curtis Moroney, 60, of 208 Winchester Road, and Chris Jackson, 52, 408 Walnut St., are vying for the position

The voting precinct for the May 23 election will be at the Duncan Park Canteen.

Hours for absentee voting in the city clerk’s office at City Hall are:

Tuesday, May 9 —  Friday, May 12 : 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: 8: a.m. to noon.

Monday, May 15 — Friday, May 19: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 20: 8 a.m. to noon

Monday, May 22 – Tuesday, May 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Also on May 23, the Election Commission will be testing the new DS200 voting machine at 11 a.m. in the hallway of the Adams County Courthouse. Anyone interested in seeing the testing take place is welcome to attend.

