Annie Marie White

Published 4:00 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

NATCHEZ – Services for Mother Annie Marie White, 69, of Fayette, MS, who died Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her daughter’s residence in Madison, MS, will be at Rose Hill #1 in Fayette, MS on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating.  Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.

