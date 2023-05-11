Devin Jamal Winchester Published 4:28 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

July 16, 2003 – May 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Devin Jamal Winchester, 19, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Curtis officiating.

Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Devin was born July 16, 2003, in Natchez, the son of Stacey Anderson Winchester and Kylie Winchester, Sr. He was a 2021 Graduate of Natchez High School and a 2023 Graduate of Copiah – Lincoln Community College. He was employed with Dirt Cheap and was of the Baptist faith. In his spare time, Devin loved playing sports, video games, and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Sam Winchester; and uncle, Samuel Keith Winchester.

Devin leaves to cherish his memories: his loving parents; brother, Kylie Winchester, Jr.; sister, Kylesha Winchester; maternal grandparents, James and Claretta Anderson; paternal grandmother, Ella Winchester; aunt, Kristen Anderson; uncle, Joseph Smith; and a host of cousins, friends, classmates, and loved ones. He will be sorely missed.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com