Dudley E. Carter Published 4:04 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Sept. 29, 1954 – May 9, 2023

Dudley E. Carter, 68, a lifelong resident of Buffalo Road near Woodville, Mississippi, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Field Health Systems in Centreville, MS.

Dudley was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Wilkinson County, to Ralph Davis Carter and Clara Leake Carter. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a truck driver for Hinds Trucking, and was a member of Corinth Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Davis Carter and Clara Leake Carter.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Wilbanks Carter; his son, Kyle Carter and wife, Erica; five grandchildren, Aurora Carter, Jewel Carter, Nykoli Carter, McKenzie Carter, and Malachi Carter; his brother, Ralph Davis Carter, II and wife, “Johnnie”; and two nephews, Ralph Davis Carter, III and wife, “Michelle” and Joe Carter and wife, “Grace.”

Visitation is Friday, May 12, 2023, at Corinth Church of Christ on Buffalo Road in Wilkinson County, from 6 until 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, officiated by Bro. John Bryant. Interment will follow in Carter Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Doug Cavin, Wally Cavin, Justin Cavin, Edward Smith, Dwayne Gill, and Troy Gill. Honorary Pallbearers are Ralph Davis Carter, III, Joe Carter, Donald Gill, Seth Netterville, Mathew Netterville, and Charlie Netterville.