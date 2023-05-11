IT’S CARNIVAL TIME: Spring Carnival lasts Thursday through Sunday Published 10:53 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — This weekend — starting Thursday — spring nears its end and summer begins with the laughs, squeals and thrills of a carnival and the smell of favorite fair foods on the Natchez bluff.

Natchez’s inaugural Spring Carnival starts today (Thursday) and lasts through Sunday on Broadway Street across from Smoot’s Grocery and the Natchez post office. This carnival was brought to Natchez by Ardenland Entertainment and sponsors such as Southwest Distributors, Big M Supply and ListenUpYall Media. It takes the place of the Natchez’s Mudbug Music Festival, which had a two-year run.

The carnival features thrill rides, kiddie rides, games and prizes.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said it’s to be the “largest carnival in this area” for this year for an affordable price. Entry is free tonight and Sunday only and $10 per person for ages 5 and above on Friday and Saturday. Cash payments will be taken at the gate. Guests can also purchase a “Ride-A-Rama” armband for $25 and ride unlimited rides for five hours.

“It’s an event being organized so that it is not just for adults who want to come and party on the bluff at Mudbug. The Spring Carnival will be more of a community-wide, family activity that I think everyone will enjoy. … They found a way to do this so it involves the entire community and will just charge a modest fee for admission on Friday evening and Saturday,” Gibson said.

Gates are open from 5 p.m. through 10 p.m. tonight and Friday and from 1 p.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Weather Service predicts an 80 percent chance of rain today in Natchez. However, the chance of showers drops to 30 percent this evening as the weather is expected to pass to the east by 7 p.m.