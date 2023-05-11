Louis King Published 4:03 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

March 20, 1945 – May 7, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Louis King, affectionately known as “Pee Wee”, 78, of Natchez, who died Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Fayette will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Michelle Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, May 13, 2023, until the time of the service at the church.

“Pee Wee” was born March 20, 1945, the son of Celeste King and Willie King. He was a high school graduate and retired from the Canal Barge. Mr. King was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where he was baptized in 1982. “Pee Wee” enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Auguree Wallace and Estelle Minor; brothers, Roger King and Alex King and daughter-in-law, Shelia Clark.

“Pee Wee” leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Cedric Reed, Denzel Turner (Paula), Hiwathia Clark, Anthony Clark, and Edwin Brengettsy; daughters, Cheryl Clark and Vickie Prater; brothers, Willie King, Jr. (Juanita), Scott King, James King; sister, Eddie Mae Stewart (Joseph), other relatives and friends.

