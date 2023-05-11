Roxie woman accused of killing husband found dead in jail cell

Published 10:30 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Left, Sarah Jo Peshoff, 41, was found deceased in jail this week after she was charged with the murder of her husband Leroy Peshoff, 43, pictured at right.

NATCHEZ — A Roxie woman, accused of killing her husband in late April, was found dead Wednesday night in her Claiborne County Jail cell.

Sarah Peshoff, 41, of 1998 Granger Road, in Jefferson County near Roxie, appears to have killed herself, said officials with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. They said her body was discovered Wednesday at about 9 p.m.

Peshoff was being housed for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in the Claiborne County Jail since her arrest on April 30. Her husband, Leroy Peshoff, 43, was found dead at about 10 a.m. April 30 inside the bedroom of his home. He had been shot in the head.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call the morning of April 30 from another member of the Peshoff’s family, reporting his death. Mrs. Peshoff was taken into custody later that day. She was being held without bond.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating Mrs. Peshoff’s death.

