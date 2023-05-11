Ruby Dixon-Griffin Published 4:16 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

March 10, 1929 – May 4, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Ruby Dixon-Griffin, 94, affectionately known as “Sis” who died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her residence will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church at 1333 Martin Luther King Street with Rev. Bruce T. Wells, officiating and Rhonda Dixon-Conner, Mistress of Service under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Son’s Funeral Home. Body will lie in State at the church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 10 until 11 a.m. time of service.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home from 4 until 6 p.m. Burial will follow at Richland Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Church Hill, MS.

Ruby Dixon-Griffin was the second child of two children born to the late Robert and Lizzie Dixon. She was born on March 10, 1929, in Church Hill, MS. On May 4, 2023, she was called to eternal rest from her earthly home. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family. Ruby “Sis” Dixon-Griffin accepted Christ at an early age. She was a faithful member of the Richland Missionary Baptist Church located in Church Hill, MS where she served on the Mother’s Board until she became terminally ill. Ruby’s employment consisted of being a Head Chef in various restaurants in Natchez, MS.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dixon; mother, Lizzie Dixon; husband, Johnny Griffin, III; mother-in-law, Janie Jones-Griffin; father-in-law, Johnny Griffin, Jr.; brother, Elmer Howard Dixon; sons, Elmer Howard Dixon, Sr., and Edward Payne Dixon, Sr.; grandsons, Herbert Tyrone Logan and Johnny Lavel Franklin; granddaughter, Kenyatta LaShay Logan; sister-in-law, Dorothy Griffin and brother-in-law, Willie Griffin.

Mother Ruby leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters and one son, Betty Logan, Dorothy Griffin-Jenkins (Kenneth Sr.), and Walter Griffin all of Natchez, MS; twenty-two grandchildren, forty-one great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren, and a host of cousins, other family members, and friends.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.