Suzanne Moullé Johnson Published 4:07 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

March 13, 1926 – May 10, 2023

FERRIDAY – Mary Suzanne “Suzie” Moullé Ducoté Johnson, daughter of Nolan Alfred Moullé and Ruth Evelyn Osterberg was born on March 13, 1926, in Bunkie, LA, and died May 10, 2023, in Ferriday, LA.

Preceding Suzie in death were her grandparents, Mary Anne Boyce and Otto S. Osterberg and Euphrosine Suzanne Philippeau and A. J. Moullé; her parents; a niece, Amanda Moullé and a great nephew, Anthony John Debayle.

Her survivors include her sister, Virginia Anne Moullé Hickham, and her brother, Nolan Alfred Moullé, Jr. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Suzanne Hickham Debayle, Annette Hickham Cosgrove, Donna Hickham Gremillion, Nolan Alfred Moullé, III, Nancy Carol Moullé and many great nieces and great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her first cousin, Jane Brown Huff, her children and grandchildren, and stepdaughter, Cathy Johnson Schleining, her children and grandchildren.

Suzie’s parents moved from Bunkie to Ferriday in approximately 1930 so Suzie could attend school in Ferriday. She graduated from FHS in 1943 and was the Salutatorian of her class. In the late 1930s and early 1940s, Suzie was the pianist for the FHS jitterbug band known as The Stardusters. They performed at various functions and dances. In 1947 Suzie graduated from LSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Suzie married Ogden Louis “Denny” Ducoté in 1948. Denny died in 1965. Suzie subsequently married Frederic “Fred” Raymond Patier Johnson. A highlight to her wedding to Fred was an overseas phone call from her brother who was stationed on board an aircraft carrier in Japan at the time. Fred died in 2003.

The family would like to thank all the Lay Eucharistic ministers who brought communion to Suzanne. In addition, the family would like to thank Dr. Huey Moak and his staff and the staff of Enhabit Hospice.

The family gratefully acknowledges and appreciates all of the sitters for the loving care they provided during these last years of Suzanne’s life.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Suzie’s memory to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ferriday or to your favorite charity.

Services are under the direction of Comer Funeral Home and are as follows:

Saturday, May 13:

10 a.m. Visitation at St. Patrick Catholic Church

11 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. John Pardue officiating

Burial to follow at Natchez City Cemetery