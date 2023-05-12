Crime Reports: Friday, May 12, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Candice C. Good, 29, 419 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $500.25 on first count and $677.50 on second count.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Theft on Linden Drive.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Clifton Avenue.

Scam on Devereux Drive.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Concord Avenue.

Theft on John R. Junkin Drive.

Threats on St. Catherine Street.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop on Mount Carmel Drive.

Accident on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Simple assault on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Candice Charmaine Good, 29, Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $258.50 bond.

Roniqua Rone McKnight, 28, Williams Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of marijuana. Released on $300.00 bond.

Bryan Edward Roberts, 49, Southview Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court (Justice Court). Released on $314.50 bond.

Nakeysha Yevette Watkins, 36, Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Saylor Surville Cockerham, 24, Willow Street, Jonesville, La., on charge of parole violation. Released without bond.

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 24, Garden Street, Natchez, on charges of shoot into dwelling and drive-by shooting. Held on No Bond on both charges.

Anthony Dewayne Smith, 43, Brookfield Drive, Natchez, on charges of trafficking MDMA, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana less than 30 grams. Held without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Disturbance on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

False alarm on Wildlife Way.

Property damage on McCabe Street.

Two intelligence reports on Watts Avenue.

Intelligence report on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Monday

Property damage on Cleothia Henyard Heights.

Intelligence report on Bob Lee Williams Lane.

Grand larceny on State Street.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Theft on Traceway Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Malik Harris, 18, 419 Watts Ave., Apt. B, Natchez, aggravated criminal damage to property (two counts), illegal use of a weapon. No bond set.

Melinda Gauthier, 29, 207 Cross St., possession of schedule I and probation hold. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Monday

Terwam Smith, 32, 2002 Berome St., New Orleans, aggravated battery. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious person on Louisiana 566.

Public assistance on Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Tuesday

Introduction of contraband on Kindergarten Road.

Disturbance on Magoun Road.

Drug violation on Cross Street.

Computer solicitation on Carter Street.

Threats on Loomis Lane.

Attempted break in on Smart Lane.

Juvenile problem on Morris Road.

Nuisance animals on Belle Grove Circle.

Juvenile problem on Donald Drive.

Traffic stops on US 84.