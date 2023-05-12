TJ Jones Published 10:56 am Friday, May 12, 2023

May 4, 1944 – April 30, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral Services for TJ Jones, 78, of Ferriday, LA, who died April 30, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Rosehill Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie G. Schiele, officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., Saturday, at Rosehill Baptist Church.

TJ Jones was born May 4, 1944, in Concordia Parish, Ferriday LA, to the late Maggie J. Clitton and James Tolliver. God called him home on April 30, 2023, at Heritage Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ferriday, LA.

