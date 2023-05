Arlene Johnston Thompson Published 2:01 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

March 27, 1942 – May 2, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Arlene Johnston Thompson, 81, of Vidalia, LA will be held at Sycamore Baptist Church in Vidalia, LA on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Troy Boleware officiating. Interment will follow at Pollock Cemetery at a later date.