Katherine Mildred Horne Galloway Published 2:02 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

Sept. 7, 1925 – May 9, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Katherine Mildred Horne Galloway, 97, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday on May 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Clyde Ray Webber and Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Katherine Horne Galloway was born on Monday, Sept. 7, 1925, in Picayune, MS., and passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2023, comfortably, surrounded by loved ones. She was a lifelong resident of Ferriday and a member of Sevier United Methodist Church. Mrs. Katherine was a devoted mother and homemaker for her family; she was also a hard worker and a great cook. Well into her years you could find her tending to her flowerbeds or putting together a great meal for her friends and loved ones until she was unable. Even then, she made sure to tell you how things needed to be cooked and how she liked her yard to look. Her family, the town of Ferriday, and its residents will miss Mrs. Katherine and the mark she made on the community.

Katherine has gone to be with the love of her life of 70 wonderful years, Raymond Galloway; her parents, Karl and Myrtis Horne, and her sister, Jean Hill.

Those left to cherish her memories are her son, Pat Galloway, and his wife, Cindy of Vidalia, LA; grandchildren, Jeffery Galloway (Desiree`) of Elizabeth, CO, and Shannon Edminston (Cole) of Choudrant, LA; great-grandchildren Anna Katherine Edmiston, Abby Glyn Edmiston, James Edmiston; sister, Judy H. Graeber, and husband, Roger of Picayune, MS, a host of nieces and nephews, special friend and neighbor, Shirley Cliburn.

Those honoring her as pallbearers will be Charles Brakenridge, Tyler White, Tim Tisdale, Jeffrey Galloway, Cole Edmiston, and William Mullins.

Honorary Pallbearers Billy Cliburn, Larry Chauvin, Rudy Tucker, and Charlie Vess.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Monday, May 15 from 5 until 7 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers, the family asks to make a donation to Sevier Methodist Church in honor of Mrs. Katherine.

