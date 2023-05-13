Patten opens new real estate brokerage with ‘a heart for service’ Published 8:21 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Brittney West Patten is no stranger to the business world.

Her family, including parents James T. and Sharon West, is one of the most prominent in the Natchez business community.

James T. West has owned and operated Shelter Insurance Co. in Natchez for the last 25 years and owns and operates Westgate Funeral Home, formerly West Funeral Home in Natchez.

Sharon West, who is retired, was a cosmetologist and owned Sharon’s Coiffure for 40 years.

In fact, Patten has worked at a number of her family businesses. She is a licensed insurance agent, and the former Miss Natchez High School is also a licensed funeral director.

Now, Patten has opened BW Realty and Associates, located at 413 N. Dr. MLK Jr. St. in the same building as her father’s insurance agency.

She sat in her newly designed office of less than three weeks recently, discussing her new venture.

“I believe when God opens doors and presents opportunities, it’s important to be ready to walk through them, and that’s what I’m doing, trusting Him through that process,” she said.

The Natchez High School graduate finished in the top 10 of her class and was very active, playing basketball as well as being a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club.

Patten and her husband, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, have a different view when they look back on their high school experience.

“When talking to our children, Travis says, ‘I couldn’t wait to be grown and go on to the military.’ And I say, ‘I enjoyed high school. I wasn’t hurrying to be grown,’ ” she said.

A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Monroe, Patten holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and management.

“From high school, I went to Millsaps College, where I was studying to be an accountant, so I took quite a few of those courses, as well,” Patten said.

The Pattens are parents of three children — Travis Patten Jr., better known as “Little Travis,” 20, who is in the U.S. military stationed in Germany; Micaela Patten, 18, who graduated from Natchez Early College on Thursday and also earned an associates degree from Co-Lin in the process; and Anthony West, 13, who will be at Natchez High School next year.

She said discussed what sets her apart from others in her industry.

“With the background I have, I am a naturally empathetic and compassionate person. For other people, that shows up as trustworthy,” Patten said. “I truly treat other people how I want to be treated, and my clients truly convey that. They feel like they are in good hands. For my clients, we provide trusted service with guidance every step of the way.”

She is grateful for her clients and hopes to add others from all areas of the community.

“Thank God, I have quite a few clients who have been pleased with my service and have left testimonies on my website. I have a unique clientele. Being from here, many people are more comfortable with someone they know or know my family. I hope to diversify my clientele. Sometimes we can be comfortable with who we know, but I hope the community will continue to support me and be willing to use my services. That’s very important to me,” Patten said.

BW Realty and Associate’s real estate listings can be found on the company’s website, workwithbrittney.realtor. Patten is also a Natchez Board of Realtors and Multiple Listing Service member.

She spends her free time working with several organizations that are important to her. Patten is a member of New Hope The Vision Center Church and a member of the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. She also served as a past board member of the Historic Natchez Foundation.

Patten, 36, also has been nominated for Natchez the Magazine’s Top 20 under 40 in the Miss-Lou.

Patten plans to grow her brokerage despite only opening her business on May 1.

“I plan to recruit other Realtors who have the same values and heart for service that I do,” she said.