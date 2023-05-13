PHOTO GALLERY: Natchez Spring Carnival happening now on the Natchez Bluff Published 1:41 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — It’s not too late to kick off the summer with some carnival fun!

Open now, Natchez’s inaugural Spring Carnival is happening today and Sunday on Broadway Street across from Smoot’s Grocery and the Natchez post office. The Natchez Spring Carnival is presented by the Belote family of companies Southwest Distributors and Big M Supply. Sponsored in part by ListenUpYall Media, Visit Natchez states.

The carnival features thrill rides, kiddie rides, games, prizes and more. Entry is $10 per person for ages 5 and above on Saturday and free for all on Sunday. Cash payments will be taken at the gate. Guests can also purchase a “Ride-A-Rama” armband for $25 and ride unlimited rides for five hours.

Gates are open from 1 p.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. on Sunday.