Travin Jamel Jones Published 2:06 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

June 22, 2003 – May 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Travin “Trey” Jamel Jones, 19, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Second Union Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Travin was born on June 22, 2003, in Natchez, the son of Dr. Christina Gaines-Jones and Travlis Jones. He was a 2020 graduate of Natchez High School. “Trey” enjoyed spending time with family, playing video games, riding horses, hunting, fishing, and riding dirt bikes, and four-wheelers.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Jennie Gaines, Fred Page, and Larry Clark, Sr.

Travin leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Treylen Jones; one daughter, Dream Jones; parents, Dr. Christina Gaines-Jones and Travlis Jones; three brothers, Calvontist Dee, Travlis Jones, Jr., and Troy Jones; two sisters, Christian Jones, and Troyneece Jones; grandparents, Patricia Clark and Melvin “Bo” Harris (Michele), other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com