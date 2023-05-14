Crime Reports: Sunday, May 14, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Zachariah Samuel Levy, 19, 30 White Oak Drive, Natchez, on charge of enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Email newsletter signup

Arrests — Wednesday

Darrell Lavon Winston, 45, 206 Espero Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.

Makaya Chayanne Williams, 21, 353 Washington Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday, May 6

Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, 11 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, murder, murder: attempt to commit, two counts of shooting into vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.), and violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $250,000.00 on aggravated assault charge; no bond set on murder and murder: attempt to commit charges; No bond set on first shooting into vehicle charge. Bond set at $100,000.00 on second shooting into vehicle charge; and bond set at $1,250.00 on violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits charge.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Grant Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on McGreggor Way.

Assisting motorist on Canal Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two warrants/affidavits on Devereux Drive.

Accident on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Shots fired on Alabama Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on Somerset Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Main Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Theft on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Silver Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Tymond Deontae Dison, 21, McNeely Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary – all but dwelling and fleeing LEA vehicle/resisting or obstructing arrest. Held without bond.

James Brandon Guidroz, 34, Lazy Lane, Ventress, La., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Antonio Smith, 42, East Wilderness Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released on $20,000 bond.

Bryson Wallace, 26, North Shields Lane, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

John David Weeks, 60, Mississippi State Highway 553, Natchez, on charges of seat belt violation and DUI – 2nd offense. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Stanley Nathaniel Merritt, 66, Alexander Road, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 2nd offense. Held on $1,361.00 cash and five days to serve.

Christopher Lamon Young, 40, College Street, Natchez, on charges of three counts trafficking in controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, two counts of controlled substance: illegal possession, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held without bond.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Deerfield Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Reports — Thursday

Civil matter on Gaylor Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

False alarm on King Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on Gaylor Road.

Dog problem on Starnes Drive.

Harassment on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Old Country Club Drive.

Shots fired on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on Starnes Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84/Near State Park.

Two unauthorized use reports on Azalea Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Two intelligence reports on College Street.

Disturbance on East Sulinda Street.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Unwanted subject on State Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Kylea Drane, 30, 123 Morris Road, Vidalia, improper supervision of a minor. Bond set at $500.

Evelyn Makofsky, 39, 126 Ralph Road, Vidalia, improper supervision of a minor. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Rountree Road.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Automobile accident on Texas Avenue.

Theft on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Theft on Farrar Road.

Theft on Maxwell Road.

Unwanted person on Sunflower Lane.

Nuisance animals on Doty Gardens Circle.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 15.

Criminal trespass on Washington Heights Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Disturbance on Rabb Road.

Theft on Roserio Lane.

Traffic stop on Vidalia Drive.