Walkers enjoy beautiful night for remembering, raising funds at Relay for Life of the Miss Lou Published 9:35 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — With only five months into the year, Relay for Life of the Miss-Lou has raised $60,000 for the fight against cancer.

Hard-working Relay for Life committee members put on a successful 29th annual event May 5 at the Vidalia Municipal Complex. Teams of walkers enjoyed a beautiful sunset and cool breezes for a night many are passionate about.

Little Watson Calhoun, whose battle with a type of brain cancer has gripped the entire community, led the Survivor Lap, always an emotional and poignant event. This year was no exception. One by one, survivors made the first lap around the walk area.

Twenty-three teams turned in $14,600 raised, Relay for Life Chairwomen Denise Davis said. A few teams turned in their funds this week, which are not included in that number.

Wendel Melton was guest speaker for the event, sharing his cancer journey.

“Our survivors enjoyed such a beautiful setting this year that was decorated by Mary Montpelier, Jennifer Freeman and several other volunteers,” Davis said.

Davis said those who would like to make a donation to help this year’s Relay event can do so at relayforlife.org/missloums or by contacting Denise Davis at 318-953-0461.