‘Blood on your hands’: Mayor issues harsh warning to judges on setting bonds Published 7:00 am Monday, May 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson took a hard stand at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, calling out judges who give bonds to repeat criminal offenders and release them into the community to commit other crimes.

The mayor and aldermen took time out of their scheduled agenda to discuss the deadly shooting that occurred Friday night in the parking lot of the strip mall on D’evereux Drive behind Popeye’s.

Two Natchez men — Travione Jones, 19, and Devon Washington, also 19, were slain and three others injured when a gunman with an assault-style weapon let loose a hail of bullets.

Natchez Police have arrested two men — Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, and Kaydeem Rykeim Conner, 25 — and charged them with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder for Friday’s shooting. Police also have an arrest warrant out for Jamointe Davis, 22, who will face the same charges.

“It was a very tough week last week with what occurred on North Union Street and also what occurred Friday night,” Gibson said. “I do want to commend our police chief and commend the sheriff for the partnership they are already exhibiting on working on these matters together. The sheriff and his department were there with our police on site Friday. We are grateful for their assistance and that partnership.”

He said Natchez Police investigators and officers did a “yeoman’s job” in their around-the-clock work to find the shooters and recover the weapon used in the crime so quickly.

He pledged that by the end of this calendar year, the city will work to install more cameras and greatly enhance lighting in our community.

Gibson also reminded the community those who have information about crimes could call Crime Stoppers, remain anonymous, and get a reward if information shared leads to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators.

“It is disheartening to know there are so many out there, including eye witnesses Friday night, who are reluctant to speak,” he said. “As I said over the weekend and I will say it again, withholding that information in my opinion is akin to a crime in and of itself. You may as well be an accessory to crime if you have information that could save lives in this community and are withholding it. We need your information, and it is your duty as a citizen to help us to keep this community safe.”

Gibson save his harshest comments for members of the judiciary who repeatedly set bonds and allow for the release of violent, repeat criminals.

“We have to make sure our judicial system is working, that our police and sheriff are communicating and if there is anyone who is in the system and they are bonded out, we need to question the terms of that bond, first and foremost. Some crimes, in my opinion, are too serious for anyone to be bonded out — especially when we are talking murder.