Crime Reports: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Published 12:50 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Deyana Robinson, 25, 11070 Mead Road, Natchez, La., on charge of contempt; default in payment. No bond set.

Rogelio Luna Hernandez, 58, 221 Monticello Road, Monticello, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) by fighting. No bond set.

Jose R. Cordova, 34, 81 Redd Loop Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others) by fighting. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Cedric Maurice Tenner, 30, 2805 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault, grand larceny, and malicious mischief: less than $1,000. No bond set on any of the charges.

Jordyn Xavier Anderson, 19, 64 Lincoln Heights Road, Natchez, on charge of carrying a concealed weapon/fake weapon. Bond set at $750.00.

Kyrsta Marie McClung, 25, 170 Lee Tyler Road, Ferriday, La., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday, May 11

Jamickel Donnell Mackey, 21, 714 Beulah Street, Natchez, on charge of enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. No bond set.

Tatiana Smith, 23, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of four counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $348.75 on first count, $367.50 on second count, $477.50 on third count, and $748.75 on fourth count.

Latasha Lenora Robinson, 33, 834 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt: failure to appear. No bond set on first count. Bond set at $147.50 on second count.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Reports — Sunday

Hit and run on Silver Street.

Disturbance on Roth Hill Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Missing person on Old Washington Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Watts Avenue.

Shots fired on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Creek Bend Road.

Reports — Saturday

Disturbance on Itasca Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on North Rankin Street.

Harassment on Cemetery Road.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Theft on River Terminal Road.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two shoplifting reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on High Street.

False alarm on Chinquapin Lane.

Reports — Friday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Lost/stolen tag on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Oak Street.

Simple assault on Old Washington Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Richard Lee Dennis, 30, Hyde Park Road, Natchez, on charges of seat violation, three counts of no child restraint, no insurance, and driving while license suspended. Released without bond.

Ottis Guy Havard, 62, Harmony Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Demetreious Chambers, 48, Desert Oak Court, Mobile, Ala., on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Starnes Drive.

Accident on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Greenfield Road.

Breaking and entering on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Club Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Simple assault on Harmony Road.

Warrant/affidavit on U.S. 61 South.

Two thefts on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Traffic stop on South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Shots fired on Kingston Road.

Simple assault on Steam Plant Road.

Reckless driving on Lotus Drive.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Friday

Dog problem on Southview Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Civil matter on Starnes Drive.

Loose livestock on Cloverdale Road.

Disturbance on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.

Threats on Cross Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Damien Carter, 20, 11 Apple St., Ridgecrest, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and felony criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Keon Moore, 44, 133 Stevens Road, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Lynette Glasper, 43, 112 Drumgoole St., Clayton, disturbing the peace. No bond set.

Levi Stevenson, 69, 803 Goheagan St., Jonesville, driving while intoxicated first offense, speeding, and improper lane usage. Bond set at $2,280.

Arrests — Saturday

Joshua Arnold, 34, 2038 Eleanor St., driving while intoxicated (first offense). No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Ronald Bergeron, 31, 26356 Hwy 15, possession of schedule II contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Criminal damage to property on Drumgoole Street.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Unwanted person on Airport Road.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Traffic stop on Fisherman Drive.

Disturbance on Apple Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on EE Wallace Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Louisiana Highway 129.

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive.

Residential burglary on Crocker Road.

Disturbance on Bowie Road.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Automobile theft on Moose Lodge Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Reports — Friday

Car fire on Willow Bayou Road.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Drug violation on Louisiana Highway 15.

Attempted break in on Louisiana Highway 129.

Alarm on Indian Village Road.

Alarms on Airport Road.

Threats on 5th Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 568.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 3196.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 3196.

Traffic stop on Rountree Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Kemon Lewis, 23, 200 Smith Lane, No. 8, Ferriday, defective equipment, felon in possession of a firearm, driving without a license and expired plates. No bond set.