Louisiana truck driver apprehended for illegal contact with a minor Published 2:22 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

VIDALIA, La. — A truck driver from Ville Platte was arrested recently after the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit investigated him for allegedly communicating with a minor online in a sexual nature.

According to authorities, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Patrick Deville II, 38, on May 8 when he allegedly communicated with a minor online in a sexual nature.

During the conversations, he reportedly engaged in sexually explicit dialogue, requested lewd photos from the child on numerous occasions and made plans to travel and meet the child after he completed his truck route.

Authorities said Deville made the statement that he had a “secret relationship” with a minor previously while requesting the same thing again. After law enforcement identified him, he was apprehended at a truck stop outside Lufkin, Texas, without incident.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked the U.S. Marshals Service, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for their quick assistance in apprehending Deville.

He is charged with computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Anyone with information about this or other cases should contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at CPSO by calling 318-336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

Any person arrested is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.