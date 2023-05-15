Photo Gallery: Bustling weekend on Natchez bluff Published 4:28 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Natchez Bluff was bustling on Mother’s Day weekend with several activities going on, some simultaneously.

On Friday, WJTV’s Walt Grayson and Ken South hosted a live broadcast from Frankie’s on Main restaurant, Pig Out Inn and the bluff to kick off the station’s “Your Hometown” series.

This was followed by the second to last concert this season in the Live @ Five concert series on the Natchez bluff bandstand. The final Live @ Five performance this season, Islands of Rhythm, begins at 5 p.m. Friday, April 19.

Saturday brought more live music to the bluff with the all-day annual Harmony in the Park concert, which drew in a diverse crowd.

Since its inception in 2019, the annual Harmony in the Park concert has aimed to promote harmony and unity in the Natchez community with entertainment through music.

This year’s featured artists included The Lincoln Outfit, JT McCaffrey, Kimble Funchess Band, Keys versus Strings, N’Tune, and Jamell Richardson.

While music played on one end of Broadway Street, the sound of laughter and screams and the smell of carnival food filled the other as Natchez’s Spring Carnival invited crowds all weekend long across from Smoot’s Grocery and the Natchez post office.

The Spring Carnival was presented by the Belote family of companies Southwest Distributors and Big M Supply and sponsored in part by ListenUpYall Media, according to Visit Natchez, and included thrill rides, kiddie rides, games, prizes and more.