STAMP OUT HUNGER: Natchez postal workers collect food at mailboxes to help fight hunger in community

Published 1:40 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — The National Association of Letter Carriers conducted its 31st annual food drive on Saturday, May 13.

During the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, USPS workers in the Natchez chapter of the NALC collected approximately 6,000 pounds of non-perishable food items that locals left at their mailboxes.

Adam Welch of Natchez, State Treasurer of the NALC, said all of the food donations collected throughout Natchez would be divided amongst local church food banks, Catholic Charities and the Natchez Stewpot.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Jessica Fleming Crawford to discuss ‘Natchez Massacre’ and ‘Ground Zero for Slavery’ at May 23 meeting of Natchez Historical Society

Louisiana truck driver apprehended for illegal contact with a minor

Ah, the smell of moist wood in the summertime!

‘Blood on your hands’: Mayor issues harsh warning to judges on setting bonds

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    How do you plan to celebrate Mother’s Day?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections