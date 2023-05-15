STAMP OUT HUNGER: Natchez postal workers collect food at mailboxes to help fight hunger in community Published 1:40 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

NATCHEZ — The National Association of Letter Carriers conducted its 31st annual food drive on Saturday, May 13.

During the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, USPS workers in the Natchez chapter of the NALC collected approximately 6,000 pounds of non-perishable food items that locals left at their mailboxes.

Adam Welch of Natchez, State Treasurer of the NALC, said all of the food donations collected throughout Natchez would be divided amongst local church food banks, Catholic Charities and the Natchez Stewpot.