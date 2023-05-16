Daniel B. Snyder Published 7:05 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Sept. 12, 1928 – May 13, 2023

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Daniel B. Snyder, 94, of Baton Rouge who died Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Baton Rouge will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Natchez City Cemetery with Father David O’Connor officiating.

Burial will immediately follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Snyder was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Natchez, MS the son of George Troupe Snyder and Anita Elizabeth Cross Snyder.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Boeing on the first stage of NASA’s Appollo II Mission to the moon.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Edwina Price Snyder.

Survivors include his only son, Steve Snyder; daughter-in-law, Michelle Snyder; grandson, Brandon Snyder; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Snyder; brother, George T. Snyder; and sister Elizabeth Snyder.

