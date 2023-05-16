Henry Ford

Published 7:07 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

Henry Ford

Aug. 27, 1932 – May 5, 2023

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Henry Ford, 90, of Natchez, MS, who died May 5, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m., Thursday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com

More Obituaries

Thomas White III

Daniel B. Snyder

Roger Thomas

Louella Marvel

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    What do you think is the biggest challenge facing today's graduates?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections