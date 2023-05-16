Henry Ford
Published 7:07 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Aug. 27, 1932 – May 5, 2023
NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Henry Ford, 90, of Natchez, MS, who died May 5, 2023, will be at 11 a.m., Friday, at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Irving, officiating.
Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Email newsletter signup
Visitation will be from 5 until 6 p.m., Thursday, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
Online condolences can be sent to www.bateastememorial.com