Pets of the Week: Meet Gibson, Sibley, Becky and Josie

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By Jan Griffey

This sweet, smiling boy is Gibson, top. He was brought to the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society shelter as a stray. Gibson walks well on a leash. He is a very well mannered dog who is patiently waiting for a foster family or a furever home.

Next is Sibley. She was brought in as a stray with two other siblings. She’s about 3 to 4 weeks old and eating hard food. Little Sibley is desperately waiting for a new furever home to start her new journey. Visit Gibson and Sibley at the Natchez-Adams County Humane Society, 475 Liberty Road. Visitation is Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 601-442-4001.

Don’t be put off by Becky’s shy demeanor. It’s a ploy to get your attention. She’s actually very playful, sweet, people friendly, and more than ready to move to a loving home. May be a good idea to bring along your pet dog for a “meet and greet” to see how compatible the pair would be. Becky is fully vetted and spayed. She is about 2-1/2 years old and is a beautiful dog. The Concordia PAWS shelter has play lots for a “meet and greet.” A fenced yard is required to keep her safe. Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily at 1212 First St., Ferriday.

Lastly, Josie is a very sweet natured, 1-year-old spayed female kitty that is friendly (once she makes your acquaintance) and quiet by nature. Josie is currently living in a foster home but she would love to be adopted and have a family of her own, and she would be happy to take a little mousing job if needed. She is FIV/FeLV negative and fully vaccinated. Please contact Hoofbeats and Pawprints Rescue at 601-303-0672 to schedule and appointment to meet Josie.

