BLESSING: Watson Calhoun is cancer free, mother says Published 4:50 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — Watson Calhoun, the little boy who has been battling brain cancer at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, has been declared cancer free.

His mother, Melissa Calhoun posted that information less than a half an hour ago on social media.

“Today we received the best news we could have ever prayed and asked for! Watson is in remission and is cancer FREE!” wrote Melissa Calhoun, Watson’s mother.

Email newsletter signup

“He does still have a few spots on his brain and spine. Those spots are left over tissue scars from the tumors he had,” she wrote. She said the family is awaiting the results of a lumbar puncture to see if any active cancer cells are found in the fluid.

Calhoun said Watson will be receiving an additional four months of chemo beginning next week.

The Miss-Lou community raised tens of thousands of dollars to help defray the cost of Watson’s treatment.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.