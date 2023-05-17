Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 5-11:

Mishon Landry charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Friday, May 5:

Brenika Minor pleaded guilty to embezzlement under contract in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years. Must pay a fine of $1,000.00, all court costs, and fees, including a $250.00 prosecution fee, within one year.

Wednesday, May 3:

Natasha Fletcher pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm (Count I) in Judge Drake’s court. In exchange for the defendant’s plea of guilty to Count I, the State of Mississippi, as part of the plea agreement, agrees to dismiss Count II (possession of a controlled substance – hydrocodone). Sentenced to three years on formal reporting probation. Must pay court costs in the amount of $432.50 and a $250.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 10:

Kelvin Rashard Bates, 37, pleaded guilty to trespassing. Sentenced to 30 days with 30 days suspended. Three days credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $248.75.

Katherine Marie Grantham, 51, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Kayline Monicque Jackson, 25, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Deketric Bailey, 31, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Lolitha Brown, 56, charged with telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing. Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $100.00.

Michael Sedric Hall, 29, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files. Court cost set at $100.00.

Keith Terrell Matthews, 29, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case remanded to files.

Tymond Deontae Dison, 21, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Sentenced to 90 days with 68 days suspended. Twenty-two days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Lisa Marie Queen, 33, found not guilty of simple assault.

Lisa Marie Queen, 33, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Terrinika Lamonetta White, 30, pleaded guilty to contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Sentenced to 90 days with 48 days suspended. Forty-two days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75.

Tuesday, May 9:

Jennifer Jenkins, 43, charged with hindering prosecution – first degree. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Joseph Ayres Scott, 21, charged with child abuse/battery causing serious bodily harm; intentional torturing or burning of child. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Amber Juanita Stevens, 25, charged with contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tymond Deontae Dison, 21, charged with burglary: all but dwelling, Case bound over to a grand jury after preliminary hearing.

Concordia Parish Seventh Judicial District Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, May 11:

Allen Loy Cotton, 60, Vidalia, sentenced to three years suspended with three years probation upon payment of $1,000 fine plus court cost for attempted felon in possession of a firearm.

Byron Darell Cirilo, 32, Clayton, sentenced to six months in jail suspended with one-year probation upon payment of $760 for domestic abuse battery.

Vernon Morris White III, 32, Ferriday, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $1,000 and court costs for possession of schedule II narcotics.

Breanna Hinkston, 24, Vidalia, sentenced to one year suspended with one year of probation upon payment of $350 fine and court costs of $452.50 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Jeremy Dion Lee, 41, Vidalia, sentenced to one year in the department of corrections with credit for two days served for possession of schedule II drugs.

Alexia Milligan, 19, Ferriday, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $1,000 plus court cost of $452.50 for malfeasance in office.

Wednesday, May 10:

Theodore Johnston, 42, Vidalia, sentenced to six months probation upon payment of $75 fine and court cost of $260 For disturbing the peace.

Thomas Healy, 37, Ferriday, sentenced with credit for four days served for simple assault.

Cary Morales, 62, Ferriday, fined $25 for animals at large.

Destiny Harbor, 24, Jonesville, fined $1,000 for driving under suspension and failure to transfer title or register vehicle.

Jason Hawkins, 48, Roxie, sentenced to 20 days default and fined $610 for driving under suspension.

Angela Dawkins, 43, Ferriday, sentenced to 20 days default and fined $245 for no driver’s license in possession.

Nicholas Calvitt, 26, Harrisonburg, sentenced to six months probation and fined $100 plus $260 court cost for disturbing the peace by intoxication.

April Evans Beetz, 43, Monterey, sentenced to 18 months probation and fined $200 plus court cost of $260 for dimple battery, disturbing the peace and remaining on premises.

Christopher Lee, 22, St. Joseph, sentenced to 20 days default and fined $265 for expired inspection sticker and expired license plate.