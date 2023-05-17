Courthouse Records: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Adams County

May 5-11

Civil suits:

Estate of Henry Louis Hammett III.

Estate of James Edward Johnson.

Lisa Dale, Attorney At Law v. Laine Berry, Inc., et al.

Divorces:

Thomas Jones v. Julia Mae Jones.

Carol Marcella Shelton-Davis and John Robert Davis Jr. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Roger Dewayne Davis, 56, Vidalia, La. to Tamra Denise Conner, 53, Natchez.

Ronald Stephen Smith, 68, Natchez to Hanna Maria Harvey (Darrar), 72, Natchez.

Robert Gay Bell Jr., 62, Woodville to Vernistine Dennis, 58, Natchez.

Tommy Earl Heathcoat, 38, Natchez to Megan Elizabeth Friend, 33, Lorain, Ohio.

Cazerrick Travis Johnson, 38, Vidalia, La. to Darylana Antoinette Cain, 37, Vidalia, La.

Deed transactions:

May 4-10

Terri Lynn Casso Witt and Horace Benjamin Witt to Louis Smith, lots 55, 56, and 57 Lake Montrose Subdivision.

Edward T. James Jr. and Stephanie Krpec to Red Door, LLC, all of lot 92 and the West one-half (1/2) of lot 93 Woodland Addition.

James William Parkes and Margaret Susan Parkes Chapman to William Noland Harper Sr. and Mary Catherine Harper, lot A of the Division of a 4.75 Acre Portion of lot 18 Elgin Plantation.

Estella R. Drew to James Kent Drew, lot 25 of the Anderson Subdivision.

Michael E. Pace Jr. and Marlana G. Pace to Anna Katherine Brasher and Taylor Ashlyn Moak, lot 16 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

James Alvis LaPrairie and Sadie Jean LaPrairie to William J. Walker Jr. and Julia A. Walker, land containing 5.8 Acre Tract, Portion of Woodland Plantation.

KAP Properties, LLC to Luis Garcia and Sandra Garcia, lot 9 Hammett’s Circle Subdivision.

Mortgages:

May 4-10

Nickie Mosby and James Bell III to RiverLand Federal Credit Union, lot 18 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Kenneth E. Magee and Jodie Magee to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 9.81 Acre Portion of Tract I of the Subdivision of Kingston Plantation.

Red Door, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, all of lot A and a portion of lot B of Monmouth.

Red Door, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, land situated on the southeasterly side of North Pearl Street.

Red Door, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lots 20 and 21 Monmouth Subdivision.

Chelsea Craig and Wyatt Craig to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 5.00 Acre Portion of a 12.35 Acre Tract, Portion of Hunters Hall.

Cornerstone Church of Vidalia, Louisiana, Inc. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, Part of lot 1 Hunters Hall Plantation.

Anna Katherine Brasher and Taylor Ashlyn Moak to Fidelity Bank, lot 16 Montebello Gardens (Second Development).

Rayford Batieste to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 1 Parkland Subdivision.

Pearl Lee Batieste to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 79 Oakland Subdivision.

James Francis Mire and Sharon Toupe Mire to Home Bank, lot 13 of that subdivision of a portion of Greenfield Plantation.

Robert K. Warren and Lucy I. Warren to United Mississippi Bank, lot 17 Woodhaven, Second Development.

Patricia A. Cupit to AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, a portion of lot 4 of the Division of lot N Roseland Forest Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 11

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Patrick Davis.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Keyana Hayes.

Sharon Warren v. Charles Anderson Tenner.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Katrina Thompson.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Jessica Pollan.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Charles Brown Jr.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Emerald Hull.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Penny Terrell.

Mildred Henson v. Eddie Jones.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Justin Jones.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Debbie Carroll.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Jessica Myles.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kiara Grinnell.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Audrey Woods.

Natchez Housing Authority v. Judith M. McGowan.

Concordia Parish

May 5-11

Civil suits:

Succession of Alma May Cooper.

Westlake Service, LLC D/B/A Westlake Financial Services v. Andrew Briggs.

Westlake Service, LLC D/B/A Westlake Financial Services v. Jerry Briggs.

Succession of Joyce Eugenia Norris Wike.

Succession of Ethyl Louise Jackson.

Lawanda McKeel Conner v. Arthur Conner III. (Protective Order)

BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC D/B/A AT&T Louisiana v. Donald Whittington.

BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC D/B/A AT&T Louisiana v. Donald Whittington, LLC.

BellSouth Telecommunications, LLC D/B/A AT&T Louisiana v. Donald Whittington Sewer & Septic.

Jamie Bowman v. Cardrick Hawkins.

Divorces:

Steve Roberson v. Donna Verdel Roberson.

Robin Sumrall v. Glen Sumrall.

Marriage license applications:

Emmett Ray Book Jr., 54, Monterey to Samantha Lee Heard, 54, Tomball, Texas.

Deed transactions:

Delta Bank to Bobby Dale Byrnes, lot 5 Horseshoe Vista.

Steven Lowery Lane and Sandra Lane Reed to Leslie Vance Cross and Wanda Gay Blount Cross, lot D of lots 46, 47 and 48 of Murray Addition “A”.

William T. Jones Jr. and Kathy Fay B. Jones to Cory Miller, a 418 square foot portion of lots 21 and 22 Cypress Shore Colony.

Linda Henderson to Nequita Shanice Kelly, lots 34 and 35 in Block No. 1 Levee Heights Subdivision.

Timothy Dale Reynolds, Sandra Teressa Donald Reynolds, and Damond Edward Reynolds to Tran Nguyen, Viet Nguyen and Thuy Bui, lot 9 in Block No. 85 Schuchs Addition.

Mortgages:

Cory Miller to Delta Bank, a 418 square foot portion of lots 21 and 22 Cypress Shore Colony.

Kenneth L. Prosser Sr. and Relief Personal Care Services to Delta Bank, lot 11 in Block No. 2 Woodland Subdivision.

Tien Bui, Thuy Ngo and Viet Nguyen to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 9 and 10 in Block > 85 Schuchs Addition.