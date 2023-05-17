Kameron Willson lead Centreville Academy boys to 3rd place in Class 4A at MAIS Overall Meet Published 3:56 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy’s Kameron Willson had himself quite the weekend at the MAIS Overall Track Meet held on May 5 and 6 with the field events at Jackson Academy in Jackson and the running events at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood.

Willson won three individual events in helping the Tigers finish in third place in Class 4A in the boys’ team competition with a total of 76 points. Willson won the 800-meter run and broke the state record in the process with a time of 1:58.57. The previous record in that event was held by another Centreville Academy track standout, Austin Addington.

As a sophomore back in 2014, Addington broke the state record in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.87.

Willson also won the 1600-mter run with a time of 5:13.80 and the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:16.00. He also ran a leg on the 4×800-meter relay team along with Jacob Shavers, Matthew Wells and Parker Nettles that came in first place.

“He’s a special runner. That’s his favorite sport,” Centreville Academy track coach Brian Stutzman said. “He runs track all summer and he’s good at it.”

Grayson Greene finished in third place in the pole vault with a vault of 11 feet even. Kade Arnold came in fourth in the shot put with a threw of 41 feet and six inches while Zaret Garcia wound up in fifth place with a throw of 40 feet and seven inches.

While the 4×800 meter relay team came in first place, it was overall a disappointing day for two of the Tigers’ other three relay teams — and for the same reason.

“We dropped a baton in two relays — the 4×400 and the 4×100 meter relays,” Stutzman said. “We finished seventh in one and fifth in the other.”

Considering that Centreville Academy’s varsity boys’ track team had just five high schoolers and the rest were from junior high, the next few years should be even better for the Tigers.

“I thought the kids did a great job all year long. We don’t have any seniors this year,” Stutzman said. “They did a great job and they have a bright future. We have several from junior high coming up. We should have a pretty good team (next year). We need to have a little more speed. We’re pretty good in the middle distance. They have a chance to be really good the next few years in track.”