Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel donates cases of food to Natchez Community Stewpot Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel responded to The Stewpot’s outreach to local businesses for support during a time when supplies are critically low.

On Friday, May 12 the casino, in conjunction with Performance Food Group, delivered 30 cases of chicken, 30 cases of tortilla chips and 2 cases of ham to the Natchez Community Stewpot.

Marcus Archer, Director of the Natchez Community Stewpot said, “We are so grateful for all of our community partners that help make The Stewpot what it is. We will distribute over 90,000 meals this year, and that only happens because of the generosity of individuals and businesses in the Miss-Lou. This donation from Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is greatly appreciated and will help us continue our mission to serve those in need, 7 days a week — 365 days a year.”

“We’re proud to support The Stewpot on their mission to feed the hungry in our community,” said Tim Morrissey, Vice President and General Manager of Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel.

Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel is owned and operated by Saratoga Casino Holdings LLC. The property is located along the Mississippi River in Natchez, MS and offers nearly 500 slot machines, 11 table games, a poker room, sportsbook, restaurant, bar and hotel. For more information visit magnoliabluffscasino.com.