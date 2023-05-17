Moody, Brooks & Jackson lead Vidalia High at LHSAA Class 2A State Track Meet Published 11:30 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

VIDALIA — A solid season by Vidalia High School’s track team was capped off with three individuals having strong finishes at the LHSAA Class 2A State Meet held on the campus of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La. on Friday, May 5.

Senior Jalin Moody won the state championship in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.24 seconds. He also finished in second place in the 100-meter dash with a personal-best time of 10.54 seconds.

Fellow senior Christopher Brooks did well in his event, the high jump, placing fourth with a jump or 6 feet and 2 inches.

“Brooks and Moody, they made it to state last year in those same events,” Vidalia track coach Kale Davis said.

Both Moody and Brooks qualified for the State Meet with outstanding efforts in their respected events the week prior at the Regional Meet held at Mansfield High School in Mansfield, La.

Moody won both the 100- and 200-meter dash while Brooks finished third in the high jump at 6 feet and 4 inches.

Junior Madison Jackson came in fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.80 seconds and wound up in fifth place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.09 seconds. The week prior at the Regional Meet, she placed third in the 100-meter hurdles and first in the 300-meter hurdles.

“They all did exceptionally well. Madison Jackson, she came on strong as the season went on. She just had an exceptional season,” Davis said. Every meet, I know the last four meets we went to, she finished first in both events.”

Moody, Brooks and Jackson helped Vidalia High’s track team have what Davis said was a pretty good track season.

“At district, we had a small group. We had 21 kids and had eight district champs, six runners-up, and four third-place finishers,” Davis said. “Overall, for the number of kids we had, I think we had an exceptional season and it was capped off with one state championship.”

Davis added that next year the Vikings’ track team will have several runners returning who could help the team be a legitimate contender in district and perhaps beyond.

“We’ll be returning some young girls and some young guys who will be stepping up next year,” Davis said. “Madison will be back next year. She will definitely be stronger as a runner, so I know she’ll be looking forward to her senior season. She’s a hard worker and she put in the time and it paid off for her this season. She’ll be looking forward to next season.