Rotary Club of Natchez awards four scholarships Published 6:21 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Rotary Club of Natchez recently presented scholarships to four graduating seniors at Natchez high schools.

Claire Williams of Adams County Christian School received the first Andrew Calvit Scholarship, presented to a student who is headed to Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Williams plans to later transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in nursing.

Jack Lewis, who is graduating from Cathedral School, plans to study engineering at Mississippi State University.

Ciera Demby, who is graduating from Natchez Early College Academy, plans to attend the University of Louisiana Monroe, where she will study occupational therapy.

Elizabeth Kate Parsons, also graduating from Adams County Christian School, plans to pursue an undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University before attending dental school to become a dentist.