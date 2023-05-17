Thompson will lead AC soccer program, developmental academy Published 9:51 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School’s soccer program has a new skipper at the helm. Alumnus Cristofer Thompson is the new head coach of the boys and girls soccer teams at ACCS.

Soccer season is not too far away with the MAIS girls soccer season starting in August. Training starts soon with grueling summer practices in the sweltering Miss-Lou heat. Thompson has some goals for the teams in his first season.

“For the girls, I like the players we have. We have a lot of talent, but we are here to work. We are here to grow as athletes and as players,” Thompson said. “We look to have a successful season and have a few matches that will be key to advancing to the playoffs. We will have to take it game by game. For the boys, I know a few of the guys but I don’t know much about them yet. It should be interesting to work with them and see what we can do this year.”

Email newsletter signup

Additionally, Thomspon is proud to announce he and coaches from Costa Rica, Spain and Laos will offer quality training through a separate Rangers Developmental Academy. The soccer academy will train students year round from ages 5 to 18.

ACCS will provide the practice facilities, Thompson said. His brother Yohan Thompson will work as the goalkeepers coach, the Thompsons are from Costa Rica. Dai Vu will work as the offensive strategist, he is originally from Laos and coached at Natchez High School for a few years.

Rangers Developmental Academy’s girls head coach is Paula Solé. She graduated from Alcorn State and is originally from Barcelona, Spain. She is currently working on getting a Masters from Alcorn.

After he left Adams County Christian School, Thompson played football at Jones Junior College, Alcorn State University and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This past month he was offered the opportunity to coach at ACCS.

“It is exciting and I’m eager to explore new opportunities. I will coach for both AC and Rangers and I’m eager to watch the youth grow and develop as athletes,” Thompson said. “Last year I realized I really loved coaching and working with AC soccer. I’ve seen some success out there. Some of the girls developed over time. I thought if I did this year round who knows what the results will be. I want to devote my time to coaching. I’m going to do it right and I want to start a year round program.”

Rangers Developmental Academy will offer one to two training sessions per week and will work with parents on a good schedule due to football and other commitments. Thompson said the academy is open to all youth in the Miss-Lou area.

Registration is $150 and covers the first month of training and will be $125 per month after that. Players enrolled in the soccer academy receive a practice shirt, practice shorts, access to all training equipment with appropriate supervision. Coaches will work to instill quickness, top end speed, reaction time, leg speed, change of direction, recovery time, motor skill and coordination, foot to eye coordination, off the ball movement, decision making and hand to eye coordination.

Cristofer said the academy is the perfect opportunity and stage for youth soccer players to get quality training and experience without traveling to Jackson or Baton Rouge. The academy will also be a way for players from different schools to meet and develop friendships while working towards a common goal.

“We are teaching a new sport that maybe has not been taught to a certain level. We want to bump up the level and intensity. Rangers will be involved in community service. We will pick players to do community service projects with our staff when we have time,” Thompson said. “We want to represent Natchez when we compete in tournaments. The name Rangers is fitting because when I hear the word I think of the division in the army who is disciplined and hardworking. I envision our players will have discipline, work ethic and a winning mentality.”

Visit rangersdevelopmental.com for more information about the academy.