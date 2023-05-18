Barbara Ann Little Ransom Published 4:53 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

1933 – 2023

NATCHEZ – Barbara Ann Little Ransom was the daughter of Fatie Little, and Virginia Irene Bryant Little McAlpin, originally from Mize, Mississippi. She was also the stepdaughter of N.C. McAlpin of Magee, Mississippi. She was the sister of Bobbie June Little McAlpin Hough, now from Flowood, Mississippi. She was also the sister of Floyd C. Little, formerly of Pearl, Mississippi.

She was the wife of George Tann Ransom. She was the mom of George Robert Ransom, formerly of Natchez, and Ginny Ransom-Gonzales, from both Natchez and Long Beach, California. She was the grandmother of Bernice Olivia Gonzales of Long Beach, California. She was the mother-in-law of Tomas Gonzales, formerly of Long Beach, California.

Her best friends were Miss Inell Gunnell of Natchez, and Miss Betty Herrington Pryor who resided at Plainview Assistive Living where Mom last lived.

Both Mike and Sandy Herrington are like her own children. They cared for her during her final illness. We are grateful to them.

We are also grateful to Tracey Floyd, the Director of Plainview Assistive Living, where Mom passed away. We are also grateful to her care provider Carol Devine.

Mom was a member of Immanuel Church. She believed in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Mom was a self-taught accountant and the perfect role model. She gave everything possible to her children. She loved Natchez, her church, her friends, and her family with all her heart.

Graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, on Morgantown Road in Natchez, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. A reception will be held after the graveside service at Immanuel Baptist Church, 61 North in Natchez.

She will be sorely missed.

Online condolences may be sent to the paper at lairdfh.com.