George Gousset

Published 11:06 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

By Natchez Obituaries

July 13, 1944 – May 04, 2023

George (Joe) Gousset, 78, passed away on May 4, 2023.

Graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Forest Cemetery.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and parents, Eugene and Eara Gousset.

Survivors include his children, Michelle, Jody (Rebecca), and Genia (Isaias) and grandchildren Shelby, Jenna, Aiden, and Trep.

