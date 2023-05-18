Jamel T. Watkins Published 11:09 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Nov. 16, 1988 – April 22, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Jamel T. Watkins, 34, of Los Angeles, CA, who passed away on April 22, 2023, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Church of Jesus Christ – God’s Son at 11 a.m. with Bishop Gregory Watkins, Sr., officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Jamel, affectionately known as “Bink”, was born on Nov. 16, 1988, to Jimmy Watkins, Sr. and Cynthia Jean McGhee Watkins. He was a member of the Beta Club and National Honor Society.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Katie Mae Watkins and Eugene and Audrey McGhee; uncle, Byron McGhee, and niece, Justice Watkins.

Jamel leaves to cherish his memories, his parents; three sisters, Jameka Watkins, Jerrika Watkins, and Alicia Bernard; three brothers, Jimmy Watkins, Jr., Jeremy Watkins, and Alonzo Bernard, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.