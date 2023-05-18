Jerry Lee Jones, Sr. Published 11:14 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

May 1, 1951 – May 7, 2023

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Jerry Lee Jones, Sr., 72, of Humble, TX, who passed away on May 7, 2023, in Houston, TX, will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Vidalia at 12 p.m. under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Jerry was born on May 1, 1951, in Natchez, MS, to Obie Jones, Sr. and Margaret Lyles Jones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Obie Jones, Sr., and Margaret Lyles Jones, and one brother, Obie Jones, Jr.

Jerry leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Barbara McCraney; one daughter, LaKeisha Jones; three sons, Jerry Jones, Jr. and wife, Von, Joshua Jones, and Keon Henson; one sister, Rosetta Derozon; four brothers, Stevenson Jones, Arthur Jones, and wife, Sherry, Clay Jones and Eric Jones and wife, Alecia; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.