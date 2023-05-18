Natchez Police seek community’s help apprehending Jamionte Davis; reward money available through Crime Stoppers Published 8:19 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police seek the help of citizens of Natchez and Adams County in locating and apprehending Jamionte Davis, 22, of Natchez, who is wanted in connection with the May 5 fatal shooting of two men and shooting injuries of three others.

Natchez Police Commander Jerry Ford said the Natchez Police Department has a warrant out for Davis on two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The deadly shooting took place in the parking lot of the strip mall behind Popeye’s Restaurant on D’Evereux Drive at about 10 p.m. on that Friday night.

Gunned down were Travione Jones, 19, and Devin Winchester, also 19, who were exiting vehicles when they were struck by bullets fired from one or more assault rifles. Three others were shot during the gunfire, but have survived their injuries.

The gunmen opened fire using assault rifles from a vehicle parked outside Cash Savers supermarket, police have said. Detectives recovered more than 30 spent shells at the crime scene. They also allege to have recovered at least one weapon used in the fatal shootings.

Investigators and officers in the Natchez Police Department, working in concert with investigators and deputies of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, worked around the clock following the shooting and were able to quickly identify the suspects.

On May 9, Natchez Police arrested Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 25, of Natchez, and Mark Jordan Mitchell, 32, also of Natchez, and charged each with two counts murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Davis fled the area before he could be brought in to face those charges. His last alleged location was in Houston or Humble, Texas, she said.

“We have been working extensively with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Commander Jerry Ford is in contact with the U.S. Marshal’s Office, who are going to join the search for Davis,” she said. “We will leave no stone unturned. He will not escape justice.”

Anyone in Natchez who knows the whereabouts of Davis, or who has any information that could help locate him in order for him to face these charges, is asked to call the Natchez Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 888-442-5001. The Crime Stopper’s line is available 24 hours a day. All callers are assigned a code number as the only means of identification. Callers can remain anonymous. The code number is used in all communication with Crime Stoppers and in the payment of cash rewards.

Investigators allege the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between Jones and the three suspects.