Patricia Ann Carnette Published 11:07 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

Aug. 26, 1946 – May 16, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Patricia Gallender Carnette, 76, of Natchez, MS, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Will Wilkerson officiating. Interment will follow at Palo Alto cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.