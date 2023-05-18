Roger Cain Published 11:17 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

June 21, 1961 – May 13, 2023

Ferriday – A time of remembrance and gathering of family and friends for Roger “Squado” Cain, 61, of Natchez, MS will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, May 19, 2023, from 5 until 7 p.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Squado was born on Wednesday, June 21, 1961, in Natchez, MS. and he passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Merritt Health in Flowood MS. He was a resident of Natchez and worked for Johns Mansville until a work-related injury forced him to retire. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson, play pool, and spend time with his grandbabies.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Neta; brother, Robert and sisters, Shelia and Glenda.

Surviving Roger is his soulmate, Rene; child, Taylor Cooley, and husband Trey; their children, Andi, Charli, Kenni, and Henry; child, Jessie Davis and her children, Evan, Jayden, and Ronin; child, Leslie Brown and her children, Levi and Riley; one brother, Don Cain and wife, Carol, and sister, Wanda Cain. He is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews.

