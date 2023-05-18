Sandra Floyd Sojourner Published 5:06 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

May 30, 1947 – May 17, 2023

Services paying tribute to the life of Sandra Floyd Sojourner, 75, of Natchez, MS, who died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, surrounded by her husband and daughters, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez with Bro. Glen Roberts officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at Calvary Baptist Church with burial following at the Kingston Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Sandra was born May 30, 1947, at her family home outside Centreville, MS to Hilton Bennett Floyd and Elma Beattie Floyd.

On Dec. 18, 1965, she married the love of her life Jackie M. Sojourner. Following their marriage, she devoted her life to building and nurturing their family. She and Jack worked hard to ensure that she could stay at home and raise their daughters. In doing so she was very involved in her children’s school, Adams County Christian School, where she served in various leadership roles.

While Sandra did not grow up on a farm she quickly molded into the role of a farmer’s wife. While Jack dedicated his life to row-crop farming and cattle production to raise their family she took care of and managed everything else. She managed their home, their bookwork, raised their children, and attended to any and all farm work as needed on a daily basis. She was a partner in the farming operation in every sense.

During the upbringing of their children, she was very involved in leadership roles with the Adams County 4-H programs where her girls, for nearly 20 years, participated in the junior livestock programs. Sandra was instrumental in the continuation of the Sojourner family’s raising of registered Grey Brahman cattle. She loved attending to their daily care alongside her family. Together they traveled the country buying, selling, and showing cattle. During that time, she served in various leadership roles with both the Mississippi Brahman Breeders Association and the National Brahman Breeders Association.

Together, Jack and Sandra served in leadership positions with the Adams County and Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation for nearly 50 years. They loved to travel and many of their travels around the country revolved around attending National Farm Bureau Conventions with the many friends they made through the years.

Growing up Sandra was an outstanding athlete loving basketball and cheerleading. She continued to participate in sports throughout most of her adult life. She was an avid bowler for several decades winning numerous regional and state titles. In 1984, she finished second in the Miller High Life National Doubles Tournament in Reno, NV. Later in life, she became an avid and accomplished golfer. All were sports she enjoyed playing with her family as well.

After raising her children, Sandra chose to go back to work when the casinos came to Natchez. She started as a dealer with Lady Luck Casino and quickly worked in various management positions with both Lady Luck and the Isle of Capri casinos. Sandra was a natural leader with excellent people skills. She was elected and served two terms as an Adams County Election Commissioner in the 1990s.

Her greatest passion and blessing were her family and this was evident in the devotion and time she spent in shaping their lives. Spending time at Oakwood Plantation, their family home, with her children, grandchildren, extended family and friends was where she found her greatest joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin daughters; a great-grandson, Wyatt Lee Russell; a brother, Carlos Floyd, a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Carl Ross; her in-laws, Boyd and Dot Sojourner; and a brother-in-law, Dwight Harrigan.

Survivors include her husband of almost 58 years, Jack Sojourner; their two daughters, Sen. Melanie Sojourner and Mary Ellen Sojourner; three grandchildren, Kaelin Ann Daye, Hayden McCall Newman (Emily), and Dayne Andrew Daye; and three great-grandchildren, Emory Collins Fuller, Mila Kate Newman and Justin Lee Russell all of Natchez, MS; a sister-in-law, Virginia Sojourner Harrigan of Grove Hill, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Hayden Newman, Dayne Daye, Bruce Ross, Chip Harrigan, Jeff Harrigan, Patrick Harrigan, and Boyd White.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 522 Highway 61 South, Natchez, MS 39120, or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.